Wrestler Chooses to Sign With Impact Wrestling Over WWE

Sonjay Dutt has agreed to return to Impact Wrestling and work full-time with the company. Dutt is part of Jeff Jarrett’s inner circle and is working as a Producer. He received an offer from WWE as he had several tryouts as a Producer and Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center. Dutt turned down the offer as it would have required him to move his family to Florida. He didn’t want to interfere with his wife’s job and move his daughters. He also had a deal on the table as a wrestler from Ring of Honor.

