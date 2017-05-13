Wrestling Trainer Rips Current Quality of Indy Matches

Ohio Valley Wrestling trainer Rip Rogers made a post on Twitter and was critical of current indy wrestling matches.

“Every Indy match now: handshake, drawn out move exchange, this is awesome chant, strike exchange, dive, no sell Indy strongstyle, dive, more strikes, no sells, dive, flippy floppy sequence, dive, hit everyone with each other’s finisher then Humpty Dumpty we all fall down. Fight forever chant, rinse and repeat until every move is useless and means nothing, dive, take unsafe shot that looks like shit and hurts like hell then roll up finish. Hand shake and hug after match. Everyone’s hands raised. All these guys chant. Go home and type on social media thanking your opponents and company for the match and telling others they should book these guys…….. dive.”

Fans started piling in with their thoughts after it was re-tweeted by Randy Orton.