WWE 205 Live in Jeopardy of Being Cancelled

205 Live has struggled to capture an audience on the WWE Network since launching in November. This week’s show failed to land in the top twenty most watched shows on the network, ranking behind a three-month old episode of Ride Along and WCW Halloween Havoc 1998.

It’s a rare site to see 205 Live rank in the top 10, which is very bad considering it’s a live show on WWE Network and gets promoted on RAW. WWE officials have been concerned with the shows failure to develop a fan base and it’s unsure at the moment if it will live past the end of the year.