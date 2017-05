Quick WWE 205 Live Results for May 2, 2017 on the WWE Network:

* TJP def. Lince Dorado by submission with the TJP Clutch.

* Drew Gulak def. Mustafa Ali by pinfall after countering a Frog Splash.

* Noam Dar def. Rich Swann by pinfall with the Supernova Kick. Afterwards, Alicia Fox came out and hugged Dar.