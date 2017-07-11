WWE 205 Live Update For Tonight’s Main Event

– Tozawa will get his rematch against Neville on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, WWE posted the following update on tonight’s match:

Akira Tozawa isn’t finished with Neville

At last Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville learned first-hand why Akira Tozawa has the reputation of being The Stamina Monster. Despite a brutal onslaught by The King of the Cruiserweights, Tozawa powered back to give the champion a worthy and extremely physical challenge. Unable to keep his opponent at bay, Neville seized an opportunity when he landed Tozawa crotch-first on the ropes, then kicked them to maximize their effect before delivering a final kick to the gut for the victory.

Not satisfied with the way he was defeated, the Japanese Superstar insisted that Titus O’Neil secure a rematch. The following night on Raw, Tozawa teamed with Cedric Alexander to battle Neville & Noam Dar, and it was The King of the Cruiserweights who ended up landing crotch-first on the ropes. Seeking retribution – and reciprocating from the previous night – Tozawa kicked the ropes before landing a senton from the top rope and pinning the champion.

Although Neville was victorious at WWE Great Balls of Fire, he learned that Akira Tozawa is not a competitor that will stand for the type of nefarious tactics the Cruiserweight Champion employs to remain seated on his throne. With Tozawa clearly still a contender the Cruiserweight division’s most coveted prize, how will The King of the Cruiserweights respond to The Powa of Tozawa’s tactics from Raw?