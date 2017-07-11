WWE 2K18 Kurt Angle Pre-Order Bonus Trailer

The very first pre-order bonus trailer for WWE 2K18, which features Raw general manager Kurt Angle, was just released, and you can check it out in the video above.

Angle being the 2K18 pre-order bonus was rumored long before he made his WWE return this year. Typically, like what we saw with Sting, The Ultimate Warrior, and most recently, Bill Goldberg, 2K will make someone a part of the game, and then WWE will bring them back. But, this time it was done the other way around, even though 2K probably would’ve made Angle the pre-order bonus even if he didn’t return to WWE beforehand.