WWE 2K18 Screenshot Revealed (Photo), Ric Flair Throws First Pitch

– WWE 2K18 Cover boy Seth Rollins took to Twitter and released the first screenshot of the new game with himself in the ring. As noted, WWE 2K18 will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 17.

I’m stoked to release the VERY FIRST screenshot of #WWE2K18 featuring yours truly. Blown away, @WWEgames!

– Seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair threw out the ceremonial first pitch at “Wrestling Night” during a Miami Marlins – Cincinnati Reds game. Flair is seen sporting a custom Marlins Jersey, accompanied by fiancé Wendy Barlow, he later met Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton post-game.