WWE Allowing Hardys To Finish Booked Dates, Charlotte Flair On Turning 31 (Photo)

– Newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy noted took to twitter and noted that WWE is allowing them to finish up indie dates that were booked before their WWE return, check out the list and official tweet below:

* 4/8 International Wrestling Cartel

* 4/21 & 4/22 Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore

* 4/29 Pro Wrestling South

– As noted, Charlotte Flair turned 31 years old today, she posted the following photo on Instagram:

charlottewweOfficially in my “30s” so far the best years of my life 🤗😎

