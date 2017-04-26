WWE Announces Baron Corbin Has Been Officially Suspended

Pro Wrestling Staff
– As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night’s edition of Talking Smack. WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week.

Shane tweeted the following:

