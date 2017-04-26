WWE Announces Baron Corbin Has Been Officially Suspended

– As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night’s edition of Talking Smack. WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week.
BREAKING: Due to his actions on #TalkingSmack, @BaronCorbinWWE has been suspended from #SDLive for one week! https://t.co/yKIeNlt4ro
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
Shane tweeted the following:
It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions…
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017
…on #TalkingSmack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week effectively immediately. #SDLive
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017