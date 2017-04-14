WWE Announces David Otunga’s Replacement on Raw

WWE announced today David Otunga’s replacement on Raw. Booker T will temporary fill in for the next six-weeks due to Otunga’s film project.

Shucky ducky, quack quack.

While new Raw commentator David Otunga is spending the next six weeks shooting “Katrina,” an upcoming action film, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be temporarily joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.

The change comes mere days after the Superstar Shake-up moved Otunga from the SmackDown LIVE broadcast team to Raw, while the red brand’s Byron Saxton went to Team Blue. Booker, a longtime former SmackDown commentator and frequent Kickoff panelist, will now bring his insight — and unending supply of catchphrases — to Monday night’s hottest show until Otunga returns to WWE TV in late May.

