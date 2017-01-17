WWE Announces Knee Injury To NXT Star, Not Cleared To Compete

– WWE officially announced that Tajiri suffered a right knee injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, he teamed with NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the show, which will air on January 25th.

No word on a return but it was noted that he is currently not medically cleared to compete.

