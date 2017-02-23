WWE Announces U.K. Tour, Which Stars Are Set To Appear, Official Dates, More

WWE Announces U.K. Tour, Which Stars Are Set To Appear, Official Dates,...

– WWE announced details for an upcoming tour of the United Kingdom.

WWE confirmed that reigning WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bates, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker, Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne will all be part of the talent roster scheduled for the U.K. tour this May.

Below is the official tour schedule:

•Thursday, May 4: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

•Friday, May 5: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

•Friday, May 5: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

•Monday, May 8: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

•Wednesday, May 10: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England

•Thursday, May 11: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

•Friday, May 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England