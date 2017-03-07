WWE Announces Upcoming Backlash Pay-Per-View Details

– WWE officially announced tonight that the Backlash event will take place in Chicago, IL on May 21, it’s rumored this PPV will be a Smackdown brand event.

Check out the rest of WWE’s PPVs for the remainder of 2017, some still unconfirmed.

* WrestleMania 33 – April 2 in Orlando, FL

* Payback – April 30 in San Jose, CA (Raw Event)

* Backlash – May 21 in Chicago, IL (Smackdown Event)

* Extreme Rules – June 4 in Baltimore, MD (Raw Event)

* Money in the Bank – June 18 in St. Louis, MO (Smackdown Event)

* ??? – July 9 in Dallas, TX (Raw Event)

* SummerSlam – August 20 in Brooklyn NY

* ??? – September 10 in Seattle, WA (Smackdown Event)

* Clash of Champions – September 24 in Los Angeles, CA (Raw Event)

* No Mercy – October 8 in Detroit, MI (Smackdown Event)

* Hell in a Cell – October 22 in ??? (Raw Event)

* Survivor Series – November 19 in Houston, TX

* TLC – December 17 in Boston, MA (Smackdown)