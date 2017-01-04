WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Axxess Details

– WWE announced the following on WrestleMania 33 Axxess today:

WrestleMania Axxess comes to the Orange County Convention Center

WWE’s biggest fan gathering of the year is gearing up for its return to the Sunshine State this spring.

WrestleMania Axxess will be held Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular cornerstones of WrestleMania Week, Axxess is an annual celebration, complete with Superstar meet-and-greets, live in-ring action and many more activities.

Check back soon at WrestleMania.com for Axxess ticket details and other event information.