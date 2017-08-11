Why WWE Needs Another Superstar Shake-Up

Since the WWE Brand-split last Summer, the WWE universe has been awaiting the expected annual WWE Draft. However it has now come to be known as the ‘Superstar Shake-Up’, none the less the concept remains the same. Just after Wrestlemania 33 the first Superstar Shake-Up took place, ever since one could argue that the aftermath was very one-sided.

While Monday Night RAW has slowly been improving, very slowly mind you, Smackdown Live! has appeared to suffer. Fans have noticed the drastic decline in the Smackdown Live! product. Overall the recent Superstar Shake-Up has left both brands almost lopsided.

Here is Why WWE Could Do With Another Superstar Shake-Up.

Even Out The Playing Field, Again!

As I mentioned previously, Smackdown Live! essentially came off worse, in the aftermath of the Superstar Shake-Up back in April. Despite being given the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, things still feel very one-sided. Thus another Superstar Shake-Up will be a good attempt to even out the playing field.

On the other hand, Monday Night RAW has been very slowly finding it’s feet, depending on your opinion. However despite appearing to have all the star-power on paper, one has to believe that certain names could reinforce new light for RAW. For example; Imagine if AJ Styles was to move to RAW? That would be a huge commodity for the red brand.

In general it would be fair to say that changes are needed between both brands, once more. While this would be a prime example of WWE submitting due to its failing concepts, it is a much needed plan that needs to come to fruition.

NXT In The WWE Superstar Shake-Up?

Since the rumors of another Superstar Shake-Up surfaced, many believe that NXT shall be in the fold. However not just with superstars being called-up, but with superstars on the main-roster heading down to Florida. For the developmental brand, this may be the change it needs.

NXT remains WWE’s best active brand at this point. Seemingly it cannot do much wrong, and with NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III on the way, anticipation is rife. Despite many believing that NXT would suffer after the likes of Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura departed for the main roster, NXT continues to thrive. So having them apart of the next Superstar Shake-Up would be more than ideal.

Various superstars on the main-roster could benefit from moving to NXT. Emma is one superstar suffering and needs a change, her services would be a great acquisition for NXT. Also, someone such as Cedric Alexander would be brilliant in NXT, as his talent and use would be to a greater degree in NXT.

Mid-Card Re-Shuffle

So while the main-event scene for both brands is not the best, but alive, one cannot help but feel as if the mid-card in WWE has suffered. I would go as far to say both the WWE Intercontinental and WWE United States Championships have both suffered greatly. There is potential in the mid-card in WWE, but it needs to be worked on.

Over on Smackdown Live! AJ Styles is the current WWE United States Champion, which has essentially bolstered the championship’s reputation once more. His current feud with Kevin Owens has been solid, with another match at WWE Summerslam on the way as well. However on RAW, The Miz’s current WWE Intercontinental Championship reign has been lackluster.

Booking for the IC Title on RAW has been poor in my opinion, however the fact that the mid-card lacks depth really does not pay dividends for the championship or Miz for that matter. None the less, here’s to hoping that WWE mid-card shall benefit from another Superstar Shake-Up.