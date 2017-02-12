WWE Apparently Has Made Changes To The Elimination Chamber Structure

It looks like there’s a reason why WWE has been referring to an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure on Smackdown Live. Bryan Alvarez confirmed on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live that there have been some changes made to the structure. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be a brand new structure but there have been some things done to it.

At one point, the Elimination Chamber concept was dropped because of the logistics of having to set up the Chamber in arenas. Many arenas have a large scoreboard hanging above the ringside area and it was tough to set up a structure that large because it has to hang over the ring during the undercard matches. The Chamber structure (once it’s set up) is said to weigh about 10 tons.

Sunday’s card looks like this: John Cena defends the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Dean Ambrose in the Elimination Chamber structure. The undercard consists of Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper, American Alpha defending their titles in a tag team turmoil match, Alexa Bliss defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi, Nikki Bella vs. Natalya, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James and Dolph Ziggler takes on Apollo Crews and Kaliso in a handicap match.

We will have live Elimination Chamber coverage with lightning-fast results tonight.