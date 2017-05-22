WWE Backlash Editorial Review

Hey everyone! I hope the shock has wore off for most of you from last night after what was a great show to watch. Let’s get into it!

Dolph Ziggler vs Shinsuke Nakamura

I was glad that they decided to start the show off with this matchup. I have been a fan of Zigglers for a while but only Nakamura’s for only a matter of months, so I was ready to see what these two could do in the ring.

The build up to this match I thought was well done, building slowly with Ziggler looking to prove Nakamura is a fluke. I loved the disrespectful slap they started the match off with, it made me want to get invested in one of them. I really like a heel Ziggler more than the ‘underdog’ version and he did a great job of yelling at the crowd and Nakamura to get some heat. When Nakamura had a small comeback early on, some of those strikes are the reason he has the name of ‘King of Strong Style’ because they looked like they hurt! Nakamura hitting that knee to finish Ziggler off looked and sounded nasty and easily getting the 1,2,3 for the victory. Like I said before, I am glad they started with this one because it really set the tone for the rest of the show.