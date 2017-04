Below are the rumored matches for next month’s WWE Backlash PPV:

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs Natalya, Tamina and Carmella

Here’s the three matches that are already announced:

WWE Championship

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Usos vs. Breezango

US Championship

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens