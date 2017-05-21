WWE Backlash Results: Tye Dillinger Vs. Aiden English

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

English did his Broadway style singing entrance, knocking his hometown of Chicago in the process. Nice reaction for Dillinger. Dillinger got caught with an elbow. Aiden tried to drill him with punches but Dillinger slipped up and drove him into the buckles. English cut him off with a nice neckbreaker and stomped away at him.

When they returned from commercial, English was still kicking away at Dillinger in the corner. He continued to control Tye with a standing rear chinlock. Dillinger fought back band used an inverted rollup for a two count. He followed up with an atomic drop and several hard chops. Dillinger nailed a leaping forearm and some kicks and knee strikes. Tye drilled him with punches in the corner.

English drilled him and went to the top but was caught and slammed off. Dillinger went for a splash but missed. English slammed him but only garnered a two count. English began to get emotional that things weren’t going his way. He slammed Dillinger and ascended to the top but missed a swanton bomb. Dillinger scooped him up and drilled English with the Tye-Breaker for the pin.

Winner: Tye Dillinger