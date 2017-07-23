WWE Battleground: Fatal Five Way Elimination Match

#1 Contender’s Elimination Fatal 5 Way Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Lana

Naomi is down at the announcer’s table. The usual chaos and fighting begins between the wreslters. Natalya school boys Charlotte, but she quickly kicks out. Charlotte takes out Natalya. Tamina rams Becky into Charlotte. She in and beats down Charlotte. Tamina goes for Becky, but she’s able to counter. Becky runs from the ropes, but Lana (who’s outside the ring) knocks her down, pulls her out the ring, and slams her into the announcer’s table. Inside the ring, Natalya and Tamina have a bit of a scuffle, but Tamina pushes Natalya to the ropes and Lana sends her out of the ring.

Lana and Tamina get inside the ring with Charlotte. She gets the better of both of the them for a bit. Lana and Tamina double team Charlotte for a long period of time until Becky Lynch helps. Lynch and Charlotte connect with exploder suplexes on Tamina and Lana. Becky and Charlotte stare each other down. They one up each other with several moves until Charlotte gets the better on the situation. Natalya comes in and nails a seated dropkick on Charlotte. Natalya goes for a sharpshooter. After a few minutes, Lana bulldogs Natalya to end the sharpshooter (which makes no sense, but whatever). She covers Charlotte, but Charlotte kicks out.

Moments later, Lynch gets into the ring and is able to apply the disarmer to Lana. Tamina superkicks her in the head stopping the move. She then spears Charlotte through the ropes to outside. Lana covers Lynch, but she kicks out. Lynch is able to apply the disarmer again, but Tamina saves Lana again. Tamina goes to attack Lynch, but she caught into the disarmer. Tamina eventually taps. Lana goes after Lynch, but gets caught into the disarmer as well. She taps. From behind, Natayla school boys Lynch holding the tights and gets the three count. Its down to Natalya to Charlotte. Charlotte runs in with a big boot and goes for the cover, but gets a two count. They square off with Natalya getting the better of the exchange. Natalya goes for a sharpshooter, but transitions into an armbar instead (looked away for a second, so I missed why). After a few minutes, Charlotte is slowly able to get up and hit a sit out powerbomb. Natalya kicks out at two. Charlotte goes to the top turnbuckle. She goes for a moonsault, but Natalya puts her knees up. She then slams Charlotte’s head to the lower turnbuckle. She covers her and gets the three count.

Winner: Natalya. A decent match, but honestly I’m tired of the multi-women matches smackdown’s been having since WrestleMania. Hopefully, we can go back to having individual fueds for these women. Natalya winning is interesting and it should produce a good match at Summerslam.