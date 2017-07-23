WWE Battleground: Mike Kanellis Vs. Sami Zayn

Mike Kanellis w/Maria vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn gets the advantage early with punches and a headscrissors that sends him flying outside the ring. Zayn signals for a dive, but Maria moves Mike out of the way. Maria argues with Zayn and Mike punches him hard in the face. He puts Zayn in the ring and goes for the cover, but he kicks out at two. Mike beats Zayn in the ring and then nails a big boot. He goes for a cover, but kicks out at two. He applies a surfboard stretch. Zayn is able to counter out of it and hit several kicks and punches. Mike is outside the and Sami hits an over the top dive. Zayn tosses him back in the ring. Mike goes for a punch, but Zayn stops him and connects with a tornado ddt. He goes for his t bone suplex to the turnbuckle, but Maria gets in the ring and argues with him and the referee. She finally gets out and Mike tries to take advantage by hitting his finisher. Zayn counters out of it and connects with his t bone suplex. he eventually nails the Helluva kick. He gets the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn. This match did nothing more than to confirm my fears for Mike. Its clear wwe has no plans for him, nor do they care about him. Mike and Maria came into the company cold with a gimmick that screamed mid card for life.