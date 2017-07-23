WWE Battleground Results (07/23) – Former Champion Returns, Road To SummerSlam

Follow along with me at 8PM EST as Jinder Mahal faces Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Championship. Continue refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Video package of various fueds play to start the pay per view.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

Kofi dropkicks Jey Uso to start. He tags Xavier woods and nail a succession of tag moves. Woods covers, but Jey kicks out. Jimmy blind tags and the Usos quickly get the advantage over Woods and begin to slowly pick him apart. Jimmy goes for the cover after a swinging kick. Woods kicks out at two. Jimmy tags his brother. Jey works over Woods and connects with a hip attack as Woos is seated at the bottom of the turnbuckle. He covers him, but Xavier kicks out. Jey continues to beat down Woods and then tags his brother. They connect with a double team move and then Jimmy goes for the cover. Woods kicks out at two. Jimmy continues to beat him down and puts him on top of the turnbuckle. He gets on, but Woods fights him and knocks him off. Woods then connects with a flying front dropkick. Both wrestlers are down. Woods is able to make the hot tag and Kingston runs in like a house of fire connecting with several moves including the boom drop. He covers Jimmy, but Jimmy is able to kick out at two.

Kingston tags Woods and goes to the top turnbuckle. He goes for the falling star on both Usos outside the ring, but the Usos catch him and double team with a powerbomb. Woods tries to blindside them, but is caught with an uppercut. Jimmy puts Woods back in the and covers him, but he only gets the two count. Jimmy tags Jey and hit a double team samoan drop. Jey covers Woods, but he kicks out at two. ey tags Jimmy. Both Usos try to double team Woods, but he Woods fights them off. Woods gets on the top turnbuckle and looks to connect with a flying elbow on Jey, but Jimmy connects with a superkick as Woods is in midair. Jimmy applies a single leg boston crab. After a bit of a struggle, Woods breaks free and tags Kingston. They connect with another double team move and Kingston goes for the cover. Jimmy kicks out in a good nearfall.

Jimmy then is able to connect with a superkick. He quickly tags Jey and he hits the splash. Jey covers Kingston, but Kingston kicks out in a great nearfall. Jey tags Jimmy and they both go to separate turnbuckle looking for the splash on Kingston. Woods pushes Jey off the turnbuckle. Jimmy goes for the splash, but Kingston moves out of the way. Kingston then connects with the trouble in paradise. Woods is able to hit his springboard elbow and gets the three count.

Winner: The New Day. This was a great match. Its disappointing that the Usos lost the titles however as the moment of the New Day winning could have been sweeter at Summerslam. Hopefully these two teams meet again in a blow off match at Summerslam. A strong start to the pay per view thus far.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Nakamura starts with several elbow, but Corbin shuts him off. However, Nakamura is able to get the best of Corbin with elbow and kicks. Corbin goes outside the ring and paces unhappily. Nakamura taunts him. Nakamura goes outside the ring and Corbin comes inside the ring. Corbin taunts him to get in the ring. After a few minutes, Nakamura is able to grab Corbin’s leg, but Corbin is able to counter. nakamura gets in and Corbin nails a hard punch knocking down Nakamura. Corbin begins to work over Nakamura and applies a bearhug. Nakamura is able to get out and applies a triangle choke. Eventually, Corbin gets out and is able to methodically work over Nakamura’s back.

Corbin applies the bearhug again. Nakamura is able to get out, but Corbin shuts him down again. He applies the bearhug again. After several minutes, Nakamura is able to get out of the submission and return with a crazy amount of kicks. After his succession of kicks and knee strikes, Nakamura covers him. Corbin kicks out at two. Nakamura irish whips Corbin to the turnbuckle, but he slides out of the ring. He swiftly comes back in the ring and nails a devastating clothesline. Corbin comes Nakamura, but he kicks out at two. Corbin mounts him with elbows. Nakamura is able to counters to knee strikes to the ribs. Nakamura signals for the kinshasa. Nakamura goes for his finisher, Corbin counters into the deep six. He covers him, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Nakamura and Corbin trade several punches with Nakamura getting the best with a hard headbutt. Corbin grabs Nakamura by the throat, but Nakamura counters with a kick. Nakamura comes back hard with several cool looking kicks and then a backstabber. Nakamura gets the fans fired up and signals for a Kinshasa. Corbin never gets up, so Nakamura goes over to him and picks him up. Corbin nails a low blow for the disqualification.

After the match, Corbin grabs his briefcase and attacks Nakamura with it. He nails the end of days and leaves Nakamura lying in the ring.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura wins by disqualification. Decent match. Corbin’s style is still a bit green thus he relies a lot on simple moves and submissions (not that you need to have cool moves in your arsenal to be a great wrestler). Anyways, the match was kind of boring when Corbin was on offense, but once the heat stage passed the match started to get better. The ending seems to suggests that this fued will continue unless Corbin cashes in tonight.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Fatal 5 Way Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Lana

Naomi is down at the announcer’s table. The usual chaos and fighting begins between the wreslters. Natalya school boys Charlotte, but she quickly kicks out. Charlotte takes out Natalya. Tamina rams Becky into Charlotte. She in and beats down Charlotte. Tamina goes for Becky, but she’s able to counter. Becky runs from the ropes, but Lana (who’s outside the ring) knocks her down, pulls her out the ring, and slams her into the announcer’s table. Inside the ring, Natalya and Tamina have a bit of a scuffle, but Tamina pushes Natalya to the ropes and Lana sends her out of the ring.

Lana and Tamina get inside the ring with Charlotte. She gets the better of both of the them for a bit. Lana and Tamina double team Charlotte for a long period of time until Becky Lynch helps. Lynch and Charlotte connect with exploder suplexes on Tamina and Lana. Becky and Charlotte stare each other down. They one up each other with several moves until Charlotte gets the better on the situation. Natalya comes in and nails a seated dropkick on Charlotte. Natalya goes for a sharpshooter. After a few minutes, Lana bulldogs Natalya to end the sharpshooter (which makes no sense, but whatever). She covers Charlotte, but Charlotte kicks out.

Moments later, Lynch gets into the ring and is able to apply the disarmer to Lana. Tamina superkicks her in the head stopping the move. She then spears Charlotte through the ropes to outside. Lana covers Lynch, but she kicks out. Lynch is able to apply the disarmer again, but Tamina saves Lana again. Tamina goes to attack Lynch, but she caught into the disarmer. Tamina eventually taps. Lana goes after Lynch, but gets caught into the disarmer as well. She taps. From behind, Natayla school boys Lynch holding the tights and gets the three count. Its down to Natalya to Charlotte. Charlotte runs in with a big boot and goes for the cover, but gets a two count. They square off with Natalya getting the better of the exchange. Natalya goes for a sharpshooter, but transitions into an armbar instead (looked away for a second, so I missed why). After a few minutes, Charlotte is slowly able to get up and hit a sit out powerbomb. Natalya kicks out at two. Charlotte goes to the top turnbuckle. She goes for a moonsault, but Natalya puts her knees up. She then slams Charlotte’s head to the lower turnbuckle. She covers her and gets the three count.

Winner: Natalya. A decent match, but honestly I’m tired of the multi-women matches smackdown’s been having since WrestleMania. Hopefully, we can go back to having individual fueds for these women. Natalya winning is interesting and it should produce a good match at Summerslam.

United States Championship match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

The match starts with exchanges between the two with Owens getting the better of it. He applies a headlock, but Styles is eventually able to counter out. The next few minutes, Styles gets the better of Owens. Styles irish whips Owens to the barricade. He goes for a body splash, but Owens moves out of the way. Owens capitalizes on this and sends him into the turnbuckle. He puts Styles back in the ring and applies a headlock. AJ struggles several times, but Owens is able to keep the lock on him. Moments later, Owens goes for a seated senton, but Styles gets his knees up. Styles connects with fast kicks and punches, but Owens is able to counter with a ddt. He covers him, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens applies the headlock again. After several minutes, Styles is able to counter out.

Styles attempts to go for his fireman carry neckbreaker, but Owens counters with elbows. Styles is able to connect with his fast punch, kick, and clothesline combo. He then runs from the ropes and nails a forearm. He covers Owens, but he kicks out at two. Several attempts by Styles to pick up Owens, but Owens counters. Styles is finally able to connect with a wheelhouse facebuster. He gets a two count. Owens attempts a superkick, but Styles catches his foot and connects with the fireman carry neckbreaker. He then goes to the apron. He goes for a springboard 450, but Owens gets his legs up. He covers Styles, but he kicks out. Owens and Styles continue to go back and forth with one another. Styles is able to get counter an superplex into an argentine spinning powerbomb for a two count. AJ looks for a Styles Clash, but Owens get his up in a Alabama slam position and swings him into the referee. Owens takes advantage of this moment and superkick Styles. He goes for the pop up powerbomb, but AJ jumps over . Owens goes for another superkick, bu Styles is able lock in the calf crusher. Moments later, Owens is able to counter into the crossface. Styles counters into the crossface himself. He referee is still trying to get up from earlier. Owens gets AJ into a pin position and the referee counts three.

Winner: Kevin Owens. A great match harped by the ending. The ending really came out of nowhere (and not in a good way) and was a bit confusing as it seemed like Styles had Owens pinned as well. However, the announcer’s never addressed this despite Styles confusion. If this was the case then the announcer’s should have immediately addressed this situation. There was a ref bump for a reason. Anyways, I assume Styles and Owens will meet again. Will it be at Summerslam? I guess we’ll find out.

Flag match: Rusev vs. John Cena

Rusev tried to run up to his flag, but Cena stops him and puts in a headlock. Ruesev gets out and tries to grab his flag again, but Cena stops him again and applies a headlock again. Rusev is able to get out and beat Cena down. He goes to the top rope to grab his flag, but Cena goes up to the rope as well. They fight for a bit, but Cena is able to hit a bulldog off the ropes. After a few seconds of selling, Cena gets up and goes for his flag. Rusev gets up. He runs over to Cena and puts him in the electric chair position. He then connects with an electric chair drop. Rusev beats down Cena with punches and taunts for a bit. He goes to his flag, but Cena stops him again. Rusev fights him off and beats him down some more. Cena is able to comeback with his two shoulder blocks and spinning powerbomb. Cena goes to the AA, but Rusev gets out of it and sends Cena out the ring.

Rusev goes for his flag again, but Cena rushes up to the apron and knocks Rusev off. He goes on top of the turnbuckle and attempts a leg drop, but Rusev counters into a sitout powerbomb. Rusev is then able to grab his flag, but Cena knocks him down. Cena then connects with the AA. He then applies the stfu and Rusev taps (but here it doesn’t matter). Cena is able to grab his flag, but Rusev kicks him in the face on the way down. Rusev grabs his flag and walks around the ring, but Cena catches him with a flying shoulder from the apron near the entrance way. Cena grabs his flag, but Rusev beats him down again. He then grabs the steel steps and hits Cena with it. Rusev grabs his flag and walks the ramp, but Cena grabs his legs. He then sends Rusev face first into the LED screen on top of the ramp.

Rusev is able to comeback with a fallaway slam. Rusev grabs two table and sets it up on the entrance ramp. They climb the steps and Rusev puts Cena on his shoulder for an AA. Cena fights out of it. Cena grabs his flag again, but Rusev kicks him down and then applies the accolade. Cena passes out. Rusev grabs his flag and gloats before winning. He takes his sweet time to post his flag, so of course Cena is able to stop him. Cena is eventually able to get Rusev in the AA position on top of the steps and put him through the two tables. Cena grabs his flag and posts it.

Winner: John Cena. These guys worked really hard, but it was impossible for them to produce a compelling match due to the silly stipulation and the silly and tired reasoning for this fued to begin with. Not a bad match by any means, just not a compelling one.

The fashion files played again. Basically, we still didn’t find out who did it.

Mike Kanellis w/Maria vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn gets the advantage early with punches and a headscrissors that sends him flying outside the ring. Zayn signals for a dive, but Maria moves Mike out of the way. Maria argues with Zayn and Mike punches him hard in the face. He puts Zayn in the ring and goes for the cover, but he kicks out at two. Mike beats Zayn in the ring and then nails a big boot. He goes for a cover, but kicks out at two. He applies a surfboard stretch. Zayn is able to counter out of it and hit several kicks and punches. Mike is outside the and Sami hits an over the top dive. Zayn tosses him back in the ring. Mike goes for a punch, but Zayn stops him and connects with a tornado ddt. He goes for his t bone suplex to the turnbuckle, but Maria gets in the ring and argues with him and the referee. She finally gets out and Mike tries to take advantage by hitting his finisher. Zayn counters out of it and connects with his t bone suplex. he eventually nails the Helluva kick. He gets the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn. This match did nothing more than to confirm my fears for Mike. Its clear wwe has no plans for him, nor do they care about him. Mike and Maria came into the company cold with a gimmick that screamed mid carder for life. Tonight, they just left Battleground confirmed future jobber. This is a shame as Mike Kanellis is a talented wrestler, but he was clearly doomed from the start.

Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

Orton beats down Mahal with punches early. Orton irish whips Mahal, but he counters. Mahal calls for the door to open. He tries to get out, but Orton stops him. They fight near the door as the timer counts down. The timer gets down to zero as the two guys fight. Mahal and Orton go back to fighting. Mahal wraps Orton’s arm around the structure and then applies an arm submission. Another door is called to be open again by Jinder. Once again, the guys fight trying to get out of the door, but the timer goes down to zero and the door closes. The guys go back to fighting with Orton sending Mahal into the structure several times (one of the times was a suplex into the structure). Orton calls for another door to be open. He tries to get out, but Mahal stops him and they go back and forth. Like the other two times, the timer gets to zero and the door closes. Orton and Mahal go back to some forgettable action in the ring. Orton calls for the final door to be open. The door opens and Orton signals an Rko. He goes for an Rko, but Jinder counters trying a cobra clutch slam, but Orton is able to counter into an Rko. The Singh brothers pop from under the ring and help Mahal get out through the door as the timer counts down.

The door closes as Orton is still inside. A nearly Out Mahal tries to climb as Orton climbs from the first structure. Orton quickly gets over and is able to meet Mahal on the second structure. They fight on the structure as the Singh brothers try to assist. Orton gets down and beats the Mahal brothers, but Jinder is able to take advantage and take out Orton. For the next couple of minutes, the match consisted of Mahal and Orton either climbing, fighting, and the Singh brothers interfering. Mahal hit Orton several times with a singapore cane. Orton fights back against all three men with a cane on his own.

Moments later, Orton tries to climb the structure again, but one of the Singh brothers was able to get out of the structure by going through it. He climbs opposite of Orton and holds him down. Orton is able to send him falling from the structure through the announcer’s table. Mahal is able to get him down. Orton is able to fight back with a draping ddt. Orton grabs a chair and goes crazy on Mahal and the last Singh brother. Orton climbs the structure again and the Singh brother tries to stop him (again). Orton ends up getting the better of the exchange and sends the brother falling from the structure. Mahal’s music plays and out comes the Great Khali. Khali first shakes the structure and then grabs Orton by the throat. Mahal climbs and taunts Orton as he does. He gets the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal. Both guys tried and succeded in terms of being the best Prison match thus far. However, this was a boring match. The return of The Great Khali does nothing for me as he’s a terrible wrestler. A boring match that capped off a boring feud.

Overall, a forgettable and unnecessary ppv. Thank you for following along and have a good night.