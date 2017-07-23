WWE Battleground: Randy Orton Vs. Jinder Mahal (Punjabi Prison Match)

Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

Orton beats down Mahal with punches early. Orton irish whips Mahal, but he counters. Mahal calls for the door to open. He tries to get out, but Orton stops him. They fight near the door as the timer counts down. The timer gets down to zero as the two guys fight. Mahal and Orton go back to fighting. Mahal wraps Orton’s arm around the structure and then applies an arm submission. Another door is called to be open again by Jinder. Once again, the guys fight trying to get out of the door, but the timer goes down to zero and the door closes. The guys go back to fighting with Orton sending Mahal into the structure several times (one of the times was a suplex into the structure). Orton calls for another door to be open. He tries to get out, but Mahal stops him and they go back and forth. Like the other two times, the timer gets to zero and the door closes. Orton and Mahal go back to some forgettable action in the ring. Orton calls for the final door to be open. The door opens and Orton signals an Rko. He goes for an Rko, but Jinder counters trying a cobra clutch slam, but Orton is able to counter into an Rko. The Singh brothers pop from under the ring and help Mahal get out through the door as the timer counts down.

The door closes as Orton is still inside. A nearly Out Mahal tries to climb as Orton climbs from the first structure. Orton quickly gets over and is able to meet Mahal on the second structure. They fight on the structure as the Singh brothers try to assist. Orton gets down and beats the Mahal brothers, but Jinder is able to take advantage and take out Orton. For the next couple of minutes, the match consisted of Mahal and Orton either climbing, fighting, and the Singh brothers interfering. Mahal hit Orton several times with a singapore cane. Orton fights back against all three men with a cane on his own.

Moments later, Orton tries to climb the structure again, but one of the Singh brothers was able to get out of the structure by going through it. He climbs opposite of Orton and holds him down. Orton is able to send him falling from the structure through the announcer’s table. Mahal is able to get him down. Orton is able to fight back with a draping ddt. Orton grabs a chair and goes crazy on Mahal and the last Singh brother. Orton climbs the structure again and the Singh brother tries to stop him (again). Orton ends up getting the better of the exchange and sends the brother falling from the structure. Mahal’s music plays and out comes the Great Khali. Khali first shakes the structure and then grabs Orton by the throat. Mahal climbs and taunts Orton as he does. He gets the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal. Both guys tried and succeded in terms of being the best Prison match thus far. However, this was a boring match. The return of The Great Khali does nothing for me as he’s a terrible wrestler. A boring match that capped off a boring feud.

Overall, a forgettable and unnecessary ppv. Thank you for following along and have a good night.