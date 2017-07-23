WWE Battleground: Rusev Vs. John Cena (Flag Match)

Flag match: Rusev vs. John Cena

Rusev tried to run up to his flag, but Cena stops him and puts in a headlock. Ruesev gets out and tries to grab his flag again, but Cena stops him again and applies a headlock again. Rusev is able to get out and beat Cena down. He goes to the top rope to grab his flag, but Cena goes up to the rope as well. They fight for a bit, but Cena is able to hit a bulldog off the ropes. After a few seconds of selling, Cena gets up and goes for his flag. Rusev gets up. He runs over to Cena and puts him in the electric chair position. He then connects with an electric chair drop. Rusev beats down Cena with punches and taunts for a bit. He goes to his flag, but Cena stops him again. Rusev fights him off and beats him down some more. Cena is able to comeback with his two shoulder blocks and spinning powerbomb. Cena goes to the AA, but Rusev gets out of it and sends Cena out the ring.

Rusev goes for his flag again, but Cena rushes up to the apron and knocks Rusev off. He goes on top of the turnbuckle and attempts a leg drop, but Rusev counters into a sitout powerbomb. Rusev is then able to grab his flag, but Cena knocks him down. Cena then connects with the AA. He then applies the stfu and Rusev taps (but here it doesn’t matter). Cena is able to grab his flag, but Rusev kicks him in the face on the way down. Rusev grabs his flag and walks around the ring, but Cena catches him with a flying shoulder from the apron near the entrance way. Cena grabs his flag, but Rusev beats him down again. He then grabs the steel steps and hits Cena with it. Rusev grabs his flag and walks the ramp, but Cena grabs his legs. He then sends Rusev face first into the LED screen on top of the ramp.

Rusev is able to comeback with a fallaway slam. Rusev grabs two table and sets it up on the entrance ramp. They climb the steps and Rusev puts Cena on his shoulder for an AA. Cena fights out of it. Cena grabs his flag again, but Rusev kicks him down and then applies the accolade. Cena passes out. Rusev grabs his flag and gloats before winning. He takes his sweet time to post his flag, so of course Cena is able to stop him. Cena is eventually able to get Rusev in the AA position on top of the steps and put him through the two tables. Cena grabs his flag and posts it.

Winner: John Cena. These guys worked really hard, but it was impossible for them to produce a compelling match due to the silly stipulation and the silly and tired reasoning for this fued to begin with. Not a bad match by any means, just not a compelling one