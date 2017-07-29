WWE Bringing Back PPV?, AJ Styles Snubbed On SummerSlam Poster

– According to PWInsider, WWE has recently applied to trademark the Taboo Tuesday PPV name that was used in 2004. Taboo Tuesday was the name before Cyber Sunday, the concept featured a interactive element where fans could vote on match stipulations and challengers for the show.

If WWE plans to bring back the PPV for future use, this would be the first step.

– A fan on Twitter recently asked U.S. Champion AJ Styles why he’s wasn’t included on this year’s SummerSlam poster and Styles responded: “It’s an advertisement that fans will buy tickets for.”

Check out the tweets below:

@AJStylesOrg why does this happen when your one of the champions heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer and your not on the poster? pic.twitter.com/Dwri6E5jV3 — Philip Ouimette (@DaPhenomenal1YT) July 29, 2017