WWE Brings Back ‘Axelmania’ Gimmick For Curtis Axel (Photo)

Curtis Axel brought back his “Axelmania” gimmick at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis.

Axel teamed with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young to defeat Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars. Below are fan comments and a photo from the event: