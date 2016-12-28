WWE Brings Back ‘Axelmania’ Gimmick For Curtis Axel (Photo)

– Curtis Axel brought back his “Axelmania” gimmick at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis.

Axel teamed with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young to defeat Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars. Below are fan comments and a photo from the event:

Curtis Axel rocking an #Axelmania bandana, did the whole Hogan hulking up bit, all the way through the leg drop #WWEStLouis #WWE — John Marecek (@JohnMarecek) December 28, 2016