WWE Brings Back ‘Axelmania’ Gimmick For Curtis Axel (Photo)
– Curtis Axel brought back his “Axelmania” gimmick at Tuesday’s WWE live event in St. Louis.
Axel teamed with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Darren Young to defeat Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars. Below are fan comments and a photo from the event:
Curtis Axel rocking an #Axelmania bandana, did the whole Hogan hulking up bit, all the way through the leg drop #WWEStLouis #WWE
— John Marecek (@JohnMarecek) December 28, 2016
AXELMANIA IS RUNNING WILD!!!! pic.twitter.com/eyJDd7P2eB
— Matt Thomas (@dumpsterm0nkey6) December 28, 2016