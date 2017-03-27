WWE Building Roller Coaster For WrestleMania Set Design (Video)

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– Apparently WWE has been building a roller coaster that is expected to be a significant part of the stadium set for this year’s “Show of Shows” in Orlando, Florida.

It’s said that the rumored rollercoaster inclusion as part of the set design is one portion of what is believed to be the biggest and potentially most financially lucrative set in the history of the annual mega-event. The word making the rounds is that the rollercoaster is expected to cover an entire side of Camping World Stadium.

Check out some of the photos and video clips:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here