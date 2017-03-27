WWE Building Roller Coaster For WrestleMania Set Design (Video)

– Apparently WWE has been building a roller coaster that is expected to be a significant part of the stadium set for this year’s “Show of Shows” in Orlando, Florida.

It’s said that the rumored rollercoaster inclusion as part of the set design is one portion of what is believed to be the biggest and potentially most financially lucrative set in the history of the annual mega-event. The word making the rounds is that the rollercoaster is expected to cover an entire side of Camping World Stadium.

Check out some of the photos and video clips:

Here is another photo of the wrestlemania stage being built, it looks absolutely massive #WWE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/TEjLEZO0TN — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 25, 2017

I got so many goosebumps today while watching the #WrestleMania stage being constructed. Just ONE more week! pic.twitter.com/0Z21vpeIbm — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017

Here is an overhead look at the wrestlemania stage under construction looks like the ramp will be coming down from the top of the stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/gu8YCsqqq6 — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 26, 2017

@JDfromNY206 Looks as if WWE has taken the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" slogan for Wrestlemania 33 literally and are constructing a roller coaster pic.twitter.com/70o4ADRJ1O — JONNY MARKO007 (@JONNYMAR0071019) March 27, 2017