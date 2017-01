Wwe Close To New Indy Signing

Reports out of WWN and Evolve is WWE is in early stage talks with Evolve and Matt Riddle. Riddle is a former MMA fighter who has in last year fully dedicated training to pro wrestling. I asked Matt this past week at a Beyond show and he said hes under contract with WWN. Currently though WWE and Evolve have an understanding that tslents WWE is goijg to sign will get releases from Evolve.