WWE Contacting Former Talents For WrestleMania 33, John Cena Praises Big Show, More

– No word yet on what WWE is planning but The Wrestling Observer noted that the company has been contacting a lot of former female talents from the past to tell them that they’re wanted for WrestleMania 33.

As noted, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is the plan for one of the WrestleMania women’s matches.

– TMZ Sports caught up with John Cena and asks him about Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show at WrestleMania 33.

Cena says not to underestimate the Show is taking the match very seriously and is in great shape and believes Show really has something to prove at WrestleMania after the “please retire” chants from a few years back which really hit him close. Cena is confident that Show is busting his ass to make his mark on WrestleMania.