WWE continues to ignore Paige and Alberto Del Rio. There was no mention of the couple on the latest season of Total Divas. The company also has removed them from the official website and social media. The Total Divas photo and video galleries have no content of Paige or Deli Rio and there’s no mention of their storyline in the official WWE website recap. Officials are still expecting Paige to return to the ring from neck surgery this summer.

