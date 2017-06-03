WWE Cruiserweight Star Addresses 205 Live Critic

– WWE cruiserweight star Ariya Daivari took to twitter to address a certain wrestling critic that’s been negative about 205 Live, check out the statement below:

“A certain wrestling critic had some unflattering words about 205. Well once again, here’s why he doesn’t understand this business as much as he thinks. WWE found a select group of guys they wanted to launch a new brand with. Anytime a wrestler comes in, they go through a developing phase. They get acclimated to the WWE and find out who they are. It doesn’t matter which brand you do it in, all that matters is you give talent time to develop. I use to watch Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose wrestle in front 200 people in the FCW arena and the crowd could be pretty quiet at times even though they were giving fantastic performances. Now they are two of the biggest stars in the industry. There was a tag team called The Mechanics, who weren’t too popular, until they developed into one of the best tag teams going today, The Revival. These are just current examples and we could list a lot more guys. Talent takes time. A brand takes time. You’re watching young new talent develop right before your eyes each week. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. Enjoy the journey.”

Check out the original tweet below: