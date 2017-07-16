WWE On Dean Ambrose Kicking Off RAW This Week

– According to WWE.com, Dean Ambrose will be kicking off this week’s Raw from Nashville, Tennessee, check out the following preview below:

“Despite having mutual nemeses in The A-Lister and his “co-stars,” a distrustful Ambrose made it clear to The Kingslayer last Monday night that they’re far from friends and that he hasn’t forgotten or forgiven Rollins for what he did to dismantle The Shield back in 2014. What will Ambrose get off his chest when Raw goes live at 8/7 C on USA Network, and how will Rollins — and The Miz — respond?”