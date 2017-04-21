WWE Declares Latest Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued a press release via their corporate website:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2017 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2017 and the payment date will be June 26, 2017.

About WWE

