WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Predictions.

The final stop for Smackdown Live before Wrestlemania is here, and it can change the entire landscape of the ‘Mania card. We have all Smackdown titles on the line tonight, 3 women matches which is a little too much for some and most importantly, the elimination chamber with a somewhat unpredictable winner. Let’s dice right into this -personal- predictions and be sure to let us know if you agree, and tell us why in the case you don’t.

1.- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James.



Mickie James just made her return to the WWE aligning herself with Alexa Bliss and targeting Becky Lynch for not acknowledging everything she’s done for the women’s division. From a booking stand point, it makes sense to give James the win but I believe is clear James only came back to add depth to the women’s roster and put over some talent, plus Becky Lynch is extremely talent and deserves a big match at ‘Mania for which she’ll need the momentum of defeating Mickie in her comeback match, therefore:

Winner: Becky Lynch.

2.- Smackdown Tag Team Championship Turmoil.



This is going to be an interesting match with all the teams and talent involved but to be honest, it’s the same teams we’ve seen for months now and you just have to accept WWE won’t put the titles on Breezango or the Ascension, the Vaudevillians have nothing going for him, presumably for Simon Gotch fighting people backstage and Slater & Rhyno just lost the titles at TLC and are not as interesting anymore. That leaves us with current champs American Alpha and The Usos, and even The Usos seem like far fetched winners as they’ve been nothing as of late. That leaves us with:

Winner(s): Jason Jordan & Chad Gable, American Alpha.

Now this has the potential to be Match of the Night. Why? This is a storyline that started back in September, when Orton was fighting off the Wyatts and now it has evolved to heel Orton battling face Harper. If these two can get the storytelling right, this can be an awesome match, but personally I feel like Orton needs as most momentum as he can get to carry to his WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania and Luke Harper, being the in-ring pro that he is, is the perfect man to do the job, and in the process, end his involvement with Orton and Wyatt and restart his singles run.

Winner: Randy Orton.

Probably the least interesting match in the card, but still, it’s been quite a physical feud that got Natalya some heel validity in some way, so I think the match should be taken seriously but it feels like WWE has always been more behind Nikki than Natalya and if rumors about Nikki retiring at ‘Mania and there being no plans for Nattie at the show of shows, I think the winner here is clear.

Winner: Nikki Bella.

Now this is a hard one to predict, I mean, yo could see both outcomes as possible. On one hand, you see Ziggler overcome the odds with underhanded tactics or just heelish tactics, or you see Kalisto and Crews beat Ziggler and continue the Ziggler frustrated with all his losses storyline. I feel like Ziggler needs something big to make his recent heel trun feel legit but I don’t think this is it. This feels like a long-term and slow build plan for Ziggler and I feel like his frustration storyline will continue, therefore:

Winner(s): Apollo Crews & Kalisto.

6.- Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi. Smackdown Women’s Championship.



It feels like we’ve seen this match before haven’t we? A champion going into a title defense in the PPV before Wrestlemania against an unlikely challenger that wants to go into ‘Mania as the champ but has little chance of doing so. Alexa Bliss has been awesome so far and she absolutely deserves to walk into Wrestlemania as champion and in my opinion, to leave the showcase of the immortals as champ as well. As for Naomi, she is super athletic and good wrestler but she doesn’t feel like champion material, maybe a hot enough storyline and some better promos will do it for her.

Winner: Alexa Bliss.

Main Event time. Just to start off, let’s rule out The Miz and Corbin as winners, shall we? The Miz has been awesome for the last 6 months or so and Corbin has been riding a wave of great results, great matches and it seems like WWE is getting behind him but he is not walking into Wrestlemania as WWE champ, it’s just not happening. Dean Ambrose just couldn’t get over as champion and stayed in the title picture until TLC, and now as Intercontinental Champ it seems like that works for him, so I highly doubt he is winning this match but hopefully he gets a big or semi-big match at ‘Mania to defend his title. That leaves us with Cena, Wyatt or Styles. I just don’t see Cena vs. Orton happening at ‘Mania, it may be hopeful thinking or realistic but the match just happened at Smackdown so I’m predicting Cena’s 16th title reign will last just 2 weeks. Now, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton would be a great title match for Wrestlemania but I just can’t see WWE having Wyatt vs. Orton right there to end their long term feud in an awesome way and not going with it, just know AJ Styles is close second for my prediction.

Winner: Bray Wyatt.