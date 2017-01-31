WWE Elimination Chamber Participants Officially Revealed

– It was announced early tonight on SmackDown that WWE Champion John Cena will defend his title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

The Elimination Chamber PPV takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Check out the official announcement below: