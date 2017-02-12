WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Live Results

Tonight is a continuation on the road to WrestleMania. Can Naomi capture the Smackdown Women’s championship for the first time and walk into her hometown at WrestleMania the champ? Will John Cena walk out of the Elimination Chamber match still the WWE Champion? How will the on going friction between Luke Harper and Randy Orton be settled tonight? Find out tonight as coverage of the Smackdown pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber will begin 8PM EST. Continue refreshing the page for updates.

Introduction video for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and comes out to a nice pop. Mickie James comes out to a mixed pop.

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Headlock to start off between the two. Both end up outside the ring still in the collar and elbow tie up. They release and go inside the ring. Becky gets the advantage, but Mickie handsprings and counters into a wrist lock. Becky goes for the Disarmer, but Mickie gets the ropes. Mickie grabs Becky’s arm, but Becky sends her outside the ring. Mickie gets onto the apron and both exchange punches with Beckey getting the better of the exchange. Becky rams Mickie’s head into the post and sends her off the aprong with a springboard kick. Becky flies off the apron with a forearm outside once Mickie gets up. Becky sends Mickie into the ring, but Mickie is able to hit an arm DDT inside the ring. Mickie takes advantage damaging the arm. The crowd cheers Becky on and Becky gets out of the submission hold and hits a clothesline. Mickie counters with a kick.

Mickie hits her signature hurracarrana from the turnbuckle. Mickie taunts and gets several more hits in. She goes for the cover, but Becky easily kicks out. Mickie puts Becky in a submission hold. Becky counters and the women exchange forearms with Becky getting the better of it with clotheslines and a dropkick. She hits her signature T Bone and covers Mickie, but she kicks out at two. Becky rushes into the turnbuckle missing Mickie, who then hits a flapjack. Mickie goes to the top rope and hits a seated senton and gets a two count. Mickie attempts to ram Becky’s head into the turnbuckle, but Becky counters and is able to get a nice flying dropkick from the turnbuckle. Becky gets a two count.

Becky goes for a pumphandle slam, but Mickie gets out of it and hits a Mickie kick. She gets a close nearfall. Mickie goes for her DDT finisher, but Becky counters with a back body drop. She gets goes for the Disarmer, but Mickie counters into a pin situation. Becky is able to counter into a pin situation herself and gets the surprise three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch. A good match, but not as good as it could have been. The match was smooth and when given the chance the women showed that could pull out an excellent match, but the match was held back due to the classic wwe style match.

Worthless interview with Carmella and Ellsworth.

Handicap Match: Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler attacked Kalisto before during his entrance and thus, making Kalisto unable to compete. Crews goes after Ziggler, but Ziggler is able to get the advantage for a bit. Crews is able to get some counters, but Ziggler is able to gain control with a sleeper. Crews escapes the hold, but Ziggler is able to get a neckbreaker on Crews. Crews counters, but Ziggler is able to hit a kick in the stomach and then another neckbreaker. Kalisto struggles to come out to the ring selling the attack. Crews hits a nice enziguri. Crews tags Kalisto who hits some flashy offense including a senton, a handspring into a pele kick. Crews tags him from behind, and is able to gain the win with his spinout powerbomb.

Ziggler attacked Kalisto and Crews after the match. Ziggler destroyed Crews ankle with the chair twice. Thank you Ziggler abound as he walked to the back with a sick smile.

Winner: Apollo Crews & Kalisto. The match happened, I guess. Nothing close to memorable what so ever. The match by no means was terrible, but the time was too short, Kalisto and Crews are not over as babyfaces, and whole match itself is weird with a babyface handicap match advantage. Ziggler needs to move on to a bigger babyface quick.

Announcers congratulate The Rock on his award win.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Tag Team Turmoil match.

Heath Slater and Rhyno come out first.

Fandango and Tyler Breeze are second.

Headlock between Fandango and Heath Slater. Chain wrestle exchange between the two with Slater getting an hip toss and atomic drop. Breeze runs in and eats an atomic drop for his troubles. Slater tags Rhyno, who remains in control of Breeze. Several minutes later, Rhyno tags Slater and they hit a double team on Breeze. He gets a two count. Breeze is able to get the advantage when Fandango trips Slater from outside the ring. Fandango is tagged in. Some double team on Slater from Breeze and Fandango with them exchanging several tags in the process. Slater hits a heel kick and is able to tag Rhyno, unbeknownst to Fandango. Fandango schoolboys Slater, but the referee tells him that Fandango is not the legal man. Rhyno gores Fandango and gets the pin. Fandango and Tyler Breeze are eliminated.

The Vauvillains rundown and are able to get the advantage of the Rhyno outside the ring, but Slater nails a nice crossbody onto both Gotch and English. Gotch and English were able to get some heat on the two, but not for long as Slater hits an impaler DDT on English and gets the win. Simon Gotch and Aiden English are eliminated.

The USO’s are out next. Slater and Rhyno put up some fight, but The Uso’s are able to take advantage and Slater is eliminated with a superkick. Heath Slater and Rhyno are eliminated.

American Alpha is out and both the USO’s and Alpha brawl to the ring. The Alpha’s are able to get german suplexes on each USO, but the USO’s regain the advantage and get heat on Chad. Jimmy and Chad collide. Gable is able to tag Gavle who comes in with a fast flurry of offense. Gable puts Jey in an electric chair position and tags Gable. Jey counters with a roll up on Jordan, but Gable is able to catch Jey with a roll up from behind and get the three count.

The USO’s attack and destroy both Alpha members with Jordan getting a frog splash in the end. The USO’s finally leave and The Ascension comes out. They hit their fall of man finisher on Jordan and cover him, but Gable is able to make the save. The Ascension regains control and takes apart Jordan. Viktor attempts a corner splash, but Jordan moves out of the way and connects with a belly to belly suplex. He’s able to get the tag to Gable, who is almost tripped up by Connor. Gable ducks and rushes in and Alpha connects with their tag finisher and scores the pinfall.

Winner: American Alpha. Everything was forgettable until The USO’s came in. The USO/Alpha feud is what the company should be focused on. Whenever these teams were in the ring, the match was engaging because you The USO’s are the only tag team who are a threat. The Ascension/Alpha part was mostly believeable thanks to the USO’s attack. Let’s hope the USO’s and the Alpha’s finally have a long feud after this.

Video package for the Nikki/Natayla feud.

Nikki Bella vs. Natayla

Natayla taunts Nikki and then slaps her. She gets control with a headlock. Natayla taunts some more, but Nikki kicks her and then applies a cross armbreaker. Natayla escapes. Nikki slaps Natayla, but Natayla is able to get back the advantage.