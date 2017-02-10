Headlines WWE Elimination Chamber Pre-Show Match Revealed, Current Card For Sunday

WWE Elimination Chamber Pre-Show Match Revealed, Current Card For Sunday

– WWE has officially announced Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show.

Check out the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Pre-show
Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley