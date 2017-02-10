WWE Elimination Chamber Pre-Show Match Revealed, Current Card For Sunday
– WWE has officially announced Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show.
Check out the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view:
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Kickoff Pre-show
Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley