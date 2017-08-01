WWE Was Expecting Jason Jordan to Get Booed During Miz TV Segment

On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the Miz TV segment from Monday’s Raw, which featured Jason Jordan as its guest. He also talked about how WWE was expecting the ex-American Alpha member to get booed during the segment.

“That was so awkward when [Miz] did that. So, that tells you something. That tells you that [WWE] believes that they botched the angle so bad that they expected [Jason Jordan] to be booed. Instead he was met with indifference, but there was no booing.”

At a certain point in the segment, Miz made reference to all of the fans booing Jason Jordan. The only problem was, there wasn’t anyone booing him.