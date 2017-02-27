WWE Fastlane Pre-Show Match Announced For Sunday
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann has been officially announced for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.
Check out the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann