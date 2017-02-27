Headlines WWE Fastlane Pre-Show Match Announced For Sunday

WWE Fastlane Pre-Show Match Announced For Sunday

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann has been officially announced for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.

Check out the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann