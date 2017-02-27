WWE Fastlane Pre-Show Match Announced For Sunday

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann has been officially announced for this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.

Check out the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns



Kickoff Pre-show

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann