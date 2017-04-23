WWE files for Hardy Boyz trademarks

WWE has filed the following trademarks in recent weeks:
Southpaw Regional Wrestling
Oney Lorcan
Roderick Strong
Kassius Ohno
Tye Dillinger
Wesley Blake
Kona Reeves
Elias Samson
Eric Young
Liv Morgan
Ember Moon
Buddy Murphy
Ruby Riot
Nikki Cross
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Erick Rowan
Hardy Boyz
In the case of The Hardy Boyz, they filed the standard trademark for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers.” The second Hardy Boyz trademark was filed for merchandise including “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, outerwear, bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.”