WWE files for Hardy Boyz trademarks

WWE has filed the following trademarks in recent weeks:

Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Oney Lorcan

Roderick Strong

Kassius Ohno

Tye Dillinger

Wesley Blake

Kona Reeves

Elias Samson

Eric Young

Liv Morgan

Ember Moon

Buddy Murphy

Ruby Riot

Nikki Cross

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Erick Rowan

Hardy Boyz

In the case of The Hardy Boyz, they filed the standard trademark for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers.” The second Hardy Boyz trademark was filed for merchandise including “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, outerwear, bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.”