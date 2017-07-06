WWE Great Balls Of Fire Odds

WWE’s first ever Great Balls of Fire show will take place this Sunday night, July 9, and according to the latest odds, courtesy of Sports Betting Dime, there won’t be any surprises on the show. You can check out the odds below.

Neville (1/3) over Akira Tozawa

Big Cass (1/9) over Enzo Amore

Bray Wyatt (9/11) over Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns (2/3) over Braun Strowman

The Miz (3/17) over Dean Ambrose

Alexa Bliss (9/10) over Sasha Banks

Cesaro and Sheamus (1/1) over Jeff and Matt Hardy

Brock Lesnar (1/4) over Samoa Joe

The odds can, and probably will change between now and the day of the show. But, the current odds don’t seem far off at all, so if the odds do change, they probably won’t change all that much.