WWE Great Balls Of Fire PPV Live Results

Will Roman Reigns defeat Braun Strowman and go on to face either Brock Lensar or Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship at Summerslam? Can Samoa Joe capture his first major championship by defeated the beast, Brock Lesnar? Find out tonight as coverage starts at 8PM EST. Continue refreshing the page for the latest updates.

For quick results, Neville defeated Akira Tozawa in a fun match even though the finish was a bit lackluster (it did protect Tozawa however).

The show opens highlighting various feuds such as Strowman/Reigns, Banks/Bliss, and Lesnar/Joe.

The show will start with Bray vs. Seth Rollins.

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

