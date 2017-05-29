WWE Hall Of Famer To Be Guest Commissioner For Live Event

– WWE’s affiliate (Insane Championship Wrestling) announced WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash as the upcoming special guest Commissioner for the upcoming ICW: Fear & Loathing X event at the SSE Wembley Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

They sent us the following press release and video promo below:

Kevin Nash Announced As The Commissioner For Fear & Loathing X On November 19

Insane Championship Wrestling has revealed the Special Guest Commissioner for its annual ‘Fear and Loathing’ event at SSE Hydro Sunday, 19 November as WWE Legend and American film star, Kevin Nash.

Nash will be keeping all wrestlers in check during the annual spectacular, which seen thousands of passionate fans of the promotion pour into the world-famous venue last November.

Owner and founder, Mark Dallas promises an event like no other and cannot wait to welcome the American star to the Glasgow promotion that has gained an underground fandom like no other.

“There’s a long line of top-tier performers who have appeared in ICW over the years. From Mick Foley to Finn Balor and everyone in between, I’m ecstatic to bring Kevin Nash to a Glasgow audience and have him join such a diverse and talented list. He’s in for an experience like no other!”

Tickets start from £30.00 and are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk