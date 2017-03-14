WWE Hall Of Fame ‘Legacy’ Wing And Celebrity Updates

– There will be new Legacy inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class this year.

According to PWInsider, this new wing of the Hall was started last year to honor stars from the early years of professional wrestling. Names last year were Frank Gotch, Ed Lewis, George Hackenschmidt, Mildred Burke, Art Thomas, Pat O’Connor and Lou Thesz.

No word on any official Celebrity inductee yet.

There’s speculation about Shaquille O’Neal but it’s currently believe that won’t be happening. Another big player still missing from the Hall is Cyndi Lauper, she’s currently on tour in Australia Wrestlemania weekend, so that would eliminate her. Another name WWE might end up honoring could be Regis Philbin.