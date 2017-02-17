WWE Hall Of Famer George “The Animal” Steele Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele has passed away at the age of 79. Wrestling agent Eric Simms noted on his Facebook page on Thursday that Steele had entered hospice care and that things weren’t looking good for him. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund also noted on Facebook this that Steele was not at home when he called this week, and that Steele’s wife told Backlund that he might not be coming back home this time.

Steele worked in the AWA and the WWF during his career. We send our condolences to the Steele family for their loss.