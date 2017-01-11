WWE Hires New Announcer, New Cruiserweight Coming To WWE 205 Live, Slow-Motion Clip

WWE Hires New Announcer, New Cruiserweight Coming To WWE 205 Live, Slow-Motion...

– According to PWInsider, WWE has hired announcer Vic Travagliante. He will reportedly go by name Vic Joseph. Vic has been the voice of House of Hardcore and previously worked for the Cleveland Browns Network and CBS Cleveland.

– Seen below, Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa will be coming to WWE 205 Live soon:

– Seen below, Chris Jericho’s first-ever United States Championship victory with this slow-motion footage captured during the Jan. 9, 2017 edition of Monday Night Raw.