WWE Hypes Angle-Jordan Era For RAW

– Check out the following preview for WWE’s RAW show in Washington, DC – the teaser notes that The Angle-Jordan Era will begin.

Father knows best

Kurt Angle’s blockbuster personal announcement didn’t just change The Olympic Hero’s life, it may have also inadvertently altered the course of Monday Night Raw. Now that Jason Jordan has been revealed as Angle’s son, the former Tag Team Champion has an opportunity to develop under the learning tree of one of the all-time greats. How quickly will this American prodigy make his mark on Team Red?