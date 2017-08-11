Is WWE Interested In Having Dixie Carter As A GM?

Mike Johnson of PW Insider was recently asked if WWE is interested in bringing former TNA/Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter as a GM of either Raw or SmackDown Live.

"Never say never, but I really don't see this happening. Dixie is an older woman and one that the average WWE fan wouldn't have a connection to. It's not like Eric Bischoff showing up after nearly putting WWE out of business. I don't think it would make a major impact in the company storylines."