WWE Interested in Mike Goldberg

Sportskeeda and the Dirty Sheets Podcast are reporting that WWE is reaching out to former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg to possibly join the WWE announcing team with the recent departure of Mauro Ranallo. WWE was previously interested in Goldberg possibly replacing Jim Ross back in 2005, but Goldberg opted to stay with the UFC. Goldberg ended his tenure with the UFC late last year after a 19-year stint with the promotion.

The new report indicates that Goldberg WWE’s “top target” to join the company. Additionally, it states that Jim Ross’ friendship with Mike Goldberg was another reason the WWE Hall of Famer was rehired. Allegedly, Triple H believes Jim Ross could influence Goldberg in joining the company and helping him get acquainted with the WWE product. Additionally, WWE has only reportedly had conversations with Goldberg’s representatives and has not spoken to Goldberg in person. So, a potential deal with WWE and Goldberg could still take months to actually take shape. For now, Tom Philips will remain as the main play-by-play analyst for Smackdown.