WWE Issues Statement On Maria Menounos Stepping Down

WWE.com released the following statement regarding the health of WWE celebrity personality Maria Menounos:

Frequent WWE personality and longtime member of the WWE family Maria Menounos revealed she had a benign brain tumor removed last month, and is stepping down from her post at E! News to focus on her health.

In an interview with People, Menounos — whose mother is currently battling stage-four brain cancer— revealed that she had the surgery to remove 99.9 percent of the golf ball-sized tumor on her 39th birthday, June 8.

“I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world,” Maria told the magazine, on stands this week. “For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. I hate secrets. I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I wouldn’t have ever known or imagined that this was going on if I hadn’t seen the symptoms in my mom. I want to encourage people to find some stillness in their life so they can listen to their bodies — and hear what’s going on.”

Following E!’s announcement that she is leaving the network, Menounos shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers.

“First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It’s been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I’m ok!” Menounos wrote. “Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don’t need any further treatments but I can’t say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.”

She continued, “I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon!”

Join WWE in wishing Maria the best of luck and well-wishes as she continues the road to recovery. WWE.com released the following statement regarding the health of WWE celebrity personality Maria Menounos: Frequent WWE personality and longtime member of the WWE family Maria Menounos revealed she had a benign brain tumor removed last month, and is stepping down from her post at E! News to focus on her health. In an interview with People, Menounos — whose mother is currently battling stage-four brain cancer— revealed that she had the surgery to remove 99.9 percent of the golf ball-sized tumor on her 39th birthday, June 8. “I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world,” Maria told the magazine, on stands this week. “For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. I hate secrets. I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I wouldn’t have ever known or imagined that this was going on if I hadn’t seen the symptoms in my mom. I want to encourage people to find some stillness in their life so they can listen to their bodies — and hear what’s going on.” Following E!’s announcement that she is leaving the network, Menounos shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers. “First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It’s been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I’m ok!” Menounos wrote. “Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don’t need any further treatments but I can’t say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.” She continued, “I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon!” Join WWE in wishing Maria the best of luck and well-wishes as she continues the road to recovery.